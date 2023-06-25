Toys for Tots 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament in Everett July 15-16, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023
US Marine Corps Toys for Tots – Snohomish County/Shoreline
Season of Giving – Community Outreach
When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 – 9am – 4pm
Sunday, July 16, 2023 – 9am – 4pm
Location: Everett 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament
2825 Colby Avenue (Streets of Downtown Everett)
Everett, WA 98201
Activities: Team Competition – Toys for Tots (Adult)
Kids’ Corner (FREE games, FREE prizes, sign-up information)
Donation collection – Toys/Monetary Donations Accepted
US Marine Corps Reservists in attendance
Contact: Mary Butler, Area Coordinator – everett.wa@toysfortots.org
We supported 70,007 Children/Youth in Campaign 2022.
We thank our Community for their continued generosity during Campaign 2023.
