State of the City Breakfast attracts a full house for information about the City of Shoreline

Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully addresses the crowd at the State of the City event

The City of Shoreline held its annual State of the City Breakfast on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at City Hall. The City of Shoreline held its annual State of the City Breakfast on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at City Hall.





The crowd heard from the mayor, city staff, and affiliated experts on all aspect of city business, complete with an overhead slide show.





Mayor Keith Scully opened and closed the presentation. He introduced the theme: Healthy Community Safe Community. He named some significant accomplishments such as the parks bond, and discussed the favorable budget standing.





He talked about the city's work to reduce homelessness, pointing to The Oaks and the 198th supportive housing project.







The Oaks 24/7 Shelter The Oaks 24/7 Shelter

82 individuals stayed at shelter in 2022

112 served through outreach program

Of those served, 89 reported Shoreline as last address

34 of those stayed in the shelter

55 received help through outreach program

Brook Buettner, Director, Regional Crisis Response

Regional Crisis Response (RCR) Director Brook Buettner talked about the RADAR program and what it is now as the RCR, including the North King County Crisis Center. Regional Crisis Response (RCR) Director Brook Buettner talked about the RADAR program and what it is now as the RCR, including the North King County Crisis Center.





Selam Habte, Business Specialist

Business Specialist Selam Habte reviewed the business climate and relationship with the businesses in Shoreline. She discussed the current plans for Shoreline Place and the storefront business spaces in new apartment buildings. Business Specialist Selam Habte reviewed the business climate and relationship with the businesses in Shoreline. She discussed the current plans for Shoreline Place and the storefront business spaces in new apartment buildings.





City Manager Bristol Ellingson reviewing the parks plan.

City Manager Bristol Ellingson reviewed Shoreline's infrastructure projects, including parks, sidewalks, the 148th pedestrian bridge, the 145th corridor projects, and light rail. City Manager Bristol Ellingson reviewed Shoreline's infrastructure projects, including parks, sidewalks, the 148th pedestrian bridge, the 145th corridor projects, and light rail.