State of the City Breakfast attracts a full house for information about the City of Shoreline
Monday, June 26, 2023
|Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully addresses the crowd at the State of the City event
The City of Shoreline held its annual State of the City Breakfast on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at City Hall.
The crowd heard from the mayor, city staff, and affiliated experts on all aspect of city business, complete with an overhead slide show.
Mayor Keith Scully opened and closed the presentation. He introduced the theme: Healthy Community Safe Community. He named some significant accomplishments such as the parks bond, and discussed the favorable budget standing.
He talked about the city's work to reduce homelessness, pointing to The Oaks and the 198th supportive housing project.
- 82 individuals stayed at shelter in 2022
- 112 served through outreach program
- Of those served, 89 reported Shoreline as last address
- 34 of those stayed in the shelter
- 55 received help through outreach program
|Brook Buettner, Director, Regional Crisis Response
Regional Crisis Response (RCR) Director Brook Buettner talked about the RADAR program and what it is now as the RCR, including the North King County Crisis Center.
|Selam Habte, Business Specialist
Business Specialist Selam Habte reviewed the business climate and relationship with the businesses in Shoreline. She discussed the current plans for Shoreline Place and the storefront business spaces in new apartment buildings.
|City Manager Bristol Ellingson reviewing the parks plan.
City Manager Bristol Ellingson reviewed Shoreline's infrastructure projects, including parks, sidewalks, the 148th pedestrian bridge, the 145th corridor projects, and light rail.
|Shoreline Police Chief Kelly Park
Police Chief Kelly Park reported that her department responded to 6000 service calls last year, beating the national average for response time. She is working to staff the department and plans to hire a second captain by the end of the year. She will start filling traffic unit vacancies, and add a DUI emphasis.
All photos by Steven H. Robinson
0 comments:
Post a Comment