Not that far from home: DUI collision on Hwy 99 and 220th

Photo courtesy Edmonds police

Just after 2:45am on Sunday, June 18, 2023, Edmonds police officers responded to a DUI Collision investigation at 220th and Hwy 99.





Two vehicles were involved. Initial investigation showed the suspect vehicle was northbound on Hwy 99, traveling at a high speed when it struck the rear of the stopped victim vehicle.





Both occupants of the second vehicle were transported to Harborview. One is currently stable and the other is in critical condition.



The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 24-year old male from Lynnwood, was placed under arrest for DUI, processed and booked into jail. The Traffic Unit responded to the scene and the road was closed for several hours. No further updates are available at this time.







