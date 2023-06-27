Jobs: North City Water District Utility Maintenance Worker Level I

Tuesday, June 27, 2023


Full-time, Monday thru Friday during the hours of 7:00 AM to 3:30 PM; also available for 7 day emergency standby duty in the event of a water related emergency.

Annual Salary:
$68,682 to $72,915 dependent on experience and qualifications.

North City Water District is looking for someone who recognizes the importance of a water utility, gets excited about learning leading edge technology, and has an excellent customer service attitude. 

Our employees are our greatest strength, and we make sure they're well taken care of with a supportive team environment and great benefits. 





