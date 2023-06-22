King County receives Secretary of Defense Freedom Award for support of National Guard and Reserve

Thursday, June 22, 2023

King County has been honored with a 2023 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award in recognition of its support of National Guard and Reserve members.

Only 15 recipients were selected for the award, which is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to small and large private and public sector employers for their exceptional support of employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

“King County is deeply honored by this award,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. 
“Military personnel bring an unmistakable can-do attitude, proven effectiveness working in diverse environments, and a rock-solid sense of duty and service, which is exactly what we want at King County. 
"We are committed to supporting our Guard and Reserve employees and their families, and we are stronger for their contributions – as an employer and a community.”
