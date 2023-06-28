Marissa Aho named as King County Climate Director
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
King County Climate Director
“Marissa has an exceptional background to lead King County’s Executive Climate Office, bringing with her nearly a decade of expertise in strategy and policy planning around climate action, environmental justice, resilience, and sustainability,” said Executive Constantine.
“We look forward to her leadership as King County continues investing in solutions and taking bold action against the looming climate crisis.”
Aho (pronounced AH-ho) grew up in Washington state and joins King County after two years as the Policy Director and Chief Resilience Officer for the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
In that role, she developed and implemented agency plans and policies focused on climate action, equity and environmental justice, and tribal relations and partnerships.
