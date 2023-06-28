Marissa Aho named as King County Climate Director

Marissa Aho appointed as

King County Executive Dow Constantine has appointed Marissa Aho – a highly experienced leader in climate action and resilience planning – to serve as Climate Director, overseeing King County's work to address climate change and advance its Strategic Climate Action Plan.

“Marissa has an exceptional background to lead King County’s Executive Climate Office, bringing with her nearly a decade of expertise in strategy and policy planning around climate action, environmental justice, resilience, and sustainability,” said Executive Constantine.

“We look forward to her leadership as King County continues investing in solutions and taking bold action against the looming climate crisis.”





In that role, she developed and implemented agency plans and policies focused on climate action, equity and environmental justice, and tribal relations and partnerships.











Aho (pronounced AH-ho) grew up in Washington state and joins King County after two years as the Policy Director and Chief Resilience Officer for the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR).