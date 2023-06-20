"Best in Shoreline" pet show to be hosted by Parkwood Neighborhood Association at Twin Ponds Park

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

On Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 2 - 5pm, Parkwood Neighborhood Association will host their annual summer picnic in the park. 

This year, there will be a pet contest titled "Best in Shoreline," where ALL Shoreline residents are invited and encouraged to register their pet (not just dogs!) in the contest. 

There will be awards and prizes for winning contestants, and judges will include local favorites such as Shoreline City Councilmember Chris Roberts. 

Best in Shoreline pet categories to include: Best Trick, Most Free-spirited, Most Fashionable, Best Kid Pet Handler, and more! 

It is highly recommended to pre-register pet contestants here

"Best in Shoreline" will take place at Twin Ponds Park, 16501 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

The pet show starts at 3pm. Soccer fields will be open to the public for free use from 3-6pm, with free ice cream served to Parkwood residents from 2-3pm. The pet contest will take place in the green space between the playground and the soccer field.
 
Bring the whole family (including furry friends!) and celebrate all that pets of Parkwood and the greater Shoreline area have to offer!


