LFP Police report for June 22, 2023









June 22, 2023Police officers approached an individual who had established a tent in close proximity to the Starbucks Drive-Thru. The person in question was directed to seek assistance from the Mobile Crisis team, and Starbucks requested that the individual be removed from their property due to trespassing.Police officers were sent to respond to a disturbance caused by a male individual at Rite Aid. The subject was observed aggressively confronting shoppers and shouting at them. Mall security requested the assistance of the police in issuing a trespass letter. Once the trespass letter was issued, the subject directed his anger towards the officers while leaving the premises, shouting at them.A customer of ARCO contacted the police department to report an employee who was allegedly yelling at an individual and exhibiting racist behavior. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the employee involved, who explained that he was indeed raising his voice at a transient individual who repeatedly urinates in the business closet instead of using the restroom. The person who made the report expressed dissatisfaction with the employee's behavior, but it appeared to stem from personal bias rather than the employee's actions. The officers advised the employee to notify the police if the subject returns, and they expressed willingness to issue a trespass order if desired.Police officers were dispatched to a report of a male individual causing a disturbance and yelling outside of a Subway restaurant. Upon investigation, it was determined that this was the same person who had been repeatedly harassing firefighters at nearby fire stations. It was also noted that the individual is known to have mental health issues. However, by the time the police arrived at the scene, the subject had already left the area.Police officers were sent to respond to a situation involving an individual on the property of the reporting party. The subject was observed lying on a blanket and using a small glass pipe to smoke an unidentified substance. The individual then covered themselves with a blue tarp and seemed to be preparing to sleep. Upon locating the subject, it became evident that they were visibly under the influence of narcotics. The officers instructed the subject to leave the property and return to Seattle, warning them that they would be arrested if they came back to the property.Police officers were dispatched to respond to an incident involving a male individual who was using narcotics inside his vehicle in front of Mod Pizza. However, the subject had already departed in his vehicle prior to the arrival of the police.Mall security approached three individuals who had filled three shopping carts with items while inside Ross. Upon being confronted by security and store employees, the subjects chose to leave the area either to purchase the items or to exit the premises.An officer noticed an individual who was passed out in a bus stop shelter located at 153rd and SR522. The presence of evident drug paraphernalia was observed around the subject. At the individual's request, they were provided with a courtesy ride to Northgate Park and Ride.Officers were dispatched to a “hound dog” excessively barking. Officers located said hound dog who refused to comply with orders to stop and fled into Kenmore, still barking. Officers later discovered the same “hound dog” running on the shoulder of SR522. Officers successfully took the “hound dog” into custody and returned him to his owner. “Hound dog” was warned for excessive barking during quiet hours (LFPMC).A caller notified the police about a subject who was screaming and causing destruction in the bus shelter situated at 165th and SR522. However, despite their efforts, the officers were unable to locate the individual in question.