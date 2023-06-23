Concert in Pfingst Animal Acres Park June 28, 2023 at 6:30pm

Friday, June 23, 2023

Concert in Pfingst Animal Acres Park - bring your own chairs and blankets
Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park

The City of Lake Forest Park and ShoreLake Arts are partnering for a Concert in the Park! 

Head to Pfingst Animal Acres Park Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 6:30pm to enjoy a performance by Jaeden Luke

Concerts in the parks are free, no tickets needed! Bring seating for the lawn or a blanket for an evening picnic and enjoy the show!


