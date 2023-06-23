Shoreline Teen Center open all summer for 6th grade to 18 y/o youth

This summer at the Teen Center we are open Thursday through Saturday for all youth 6th grade to 18 y/o youth.

Location: Richmond Highlands Rec Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Hours:
  • Thursday 2:30 - 6pm
  • Friday 2:30 - 9pm
  • Sat: 6 - 10:30pm (open in summer for MS and HS)
Free Therapy Program Summer Hours: Thursdays 3 - 6pm (more information to come)

Closed the week of June 26th and reopening starting summer hours on July 6th

Open all summer except Aug 19th for Celebrate Shoreline (All staff will be at this event) and close for end-of-summer cleaning and pre-school year prep from Aug 26th until (approximately) Sept 4th.

Look for updates on our schedule and hours on our website at shorelinewa.gov/teens and Instagram @ SHorelineTeenPrograms

Note: We will update information on emergency closures due to extreme heat or smoke on our Instagram @ SHorelineTeenPrograms as soon as we can

For any questions about our hours email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov or reach our to us on social media.


