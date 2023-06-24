North City Neighborhood Association meets on Sunday at the Pump Station mini-park
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 1 - 3pm.
Join the North City Neighborhood Association (NCNA) to meet your neighbors. Learn about our plans for summer and beyond. We'll have Otter Pops for the young and young at heart.
John Featherstone and Christie Lovelace, Shoreline City staff, will be there to answer questions about the Pump Station upgrades and stormwater management.
The space was formerly a large, open retention pond which collected water runoff from the surrounding neighborhood. Now it's a space that the NCNA can use for gatherings.
