North City Neighborhood Association meets on Sunday at the Pump Station mini-park

Saturday, June 24, 2023

The City of Shoreline recently completed the reservoir lid on Pump Station 26. Located on the west side of 10th Ave NE, a few hundred feet south of NE 185th St, it's a great little park and gives us an excuse to celebrate the start of summer!

Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 1 - 3pm.

Join the North City Neighborhood Association (NCNA) to meet your neighbors. Learn about our plans for summer and beyond. We'll have Otter Pops for the young and young at heart.

John Featherstone and Christie Lovelace, Shoreline City staff, will be there to answer questions about the Pump Station upgrades and stormwater management.

The space was formerly a large, open retention pond which collected water runoff from the surrounding neighborhood. Now it's a space that the NCNA can use for gatherings.


Posted by DKH at 4:14 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  