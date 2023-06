North City Neighborhood Association meets on Sunday at the Pump Station mini-park

The City of Shoreline recently completed the reservoir lid on Pump Station 26. Located on the west side of 10th Ave NE, a few hundred feet south of NE 185th St, it's a great little park and gives us an excuse to celebrate the start of summer!





Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 1 - 3pm.





Join the North City Neighborhood Association (NCNA) to meet your neighbors. Learn about our plans for summer and beyond. We'll have Otter Pops for the young and young at heart.



John Featherstone and Christie Lovelace, Shoreline City staff, will be there to answer questions about the Pump Station upgrades and stormwater management.





The space was formerly a large, open retention pond which collected water runoff from the surrounding neighborhood. Now it's a space that the NCNA can use for gatherings.