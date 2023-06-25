Fireworks show at Log Boom Park on July 4th with music, food trucks, crafts, games

The City of Kenmore will stage a 4th of July party and fireworks show at Log Boom Park on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

7:30pm - 10:30pm with the fireworks show beginning at 10pm 


Parking: Street parking along NE 175th St.; Off site parking available at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer located off of Bothell Way: 6211 NE 182nd St, Kenmore, WA 98028

Activities and Entertainment:
  • Music and DJ entertainment
  • Face painting artist
  • Balloon twist artist
  • Arts and crafts
  • Lawn games
Buy your dinner there:
  • Yummy Box Food Truck
  • Delfino's Pizza Food Truck
  • Chilz Ice Cream Truck
  • Brown and Toasted (desserts)
Reminder: Personal fireworks are illegal in all north King and south Snohomish jurisdictions


