Fireworks show at Log Boom Park on July 4th with music, food trucks, crafts, games
Sunday, June 25, 2023
The City of Kenmore will stage a 4th of July party and fireworks show at Log Boom Park on Tuesday, July 4, 2023
7:30pm - 10:30pm with the fireworks show beginning at 10pm
Parking: Street parking along NE 175th St.; Off site parking available at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer located off of Bothell Way: 6211 NE 182nd St, Kenmore, WA 98028
Activities and Entertainment:
Buy your dinner there:
- Music and DJ entertainment
- Face painting artist
- Balloon twist artist
- Arts and crafts
- Lawn games
- Yummy Box Food Truck
- Delfino's Pizza Food Truck
- Chilz Ice Cream Truck
- Brown and Toasted (desserts)
Reminder: Personal fireworks are illegal in all north King and south Snohomish jurisdictions
0 comments:
Post a Comment