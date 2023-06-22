Shoreline police have technology to quickly identify drugs

Thursday, June 22, 2023

TruNarc identifies illegal drugs

Identifying illegal drugs comes with numerous risks, including exposure to harmful substances. 

To protect our officers from the dangers of drug exposure such as fentanyl, the Shoreline Police has implemented TruNarc; a handheld device that uses laser technology to identify substances quickly and accurately.

With the push of a button, TruNarc determines the chemical composition of drugs, through transparent packaging such as bags or glass bottles, in a matter of seconds. 

This helps prevent accidents, reduce risks to individuals, and the community.
 
With innovative technologies and commitment to safety, we can work towards creating a safer and more secure community for everyone.


