African Dance for all ages
Saturday, June 24, 2023
African dance is a performing art deeply woven into the social fabric of Africa, and features music, rhythmic body movement, theater and is fun!
7/21 - 9:00 - 12:00 pm (K-3rd)
7/21 - 1:00 - 4:00 pm (4-8th)
7/26 - 6-9 pm (15+, adults)
$39.00
Cathy Nawany-Dunlap is an African cultural performing artist, dance instructor, mentor and singer from Karamoja, Uganda.
Cathy is a professionally trained dancer and choreographer of Ugandan cultural dances with over 15 years of experience. She performed and worked for the famous Ugandan first dance troupe called "Ndere Cultural Troupe".
In the past few years, Cathy has taught at several universities, high schools and elementary schools in Uganda and the United States, and has travelled worldwide representing Uganda in international cultural exhibitions.
Cathy is a Shoreline Community College graduate and is working on her undergraduate degree in International Global Studies at the University of Washington.
This is a continuing education class of Shoreline Community College.
