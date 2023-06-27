Drop-in mental health support for middlle and high-school students at Shoreline Teen Center on Thursdays
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Did you know that the City of Shoreline has drop-in mental health support for middle and high school students?
Every Thursday this summer, from 2:30 - 6pm, teens and tweens can visit a licensed mental health therapist free of charge at the Teen Center! 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
This program is provided in partnership with the Center for Human Services.
For more information contact Drissa at dsangare@chs-nw.org
Thursdays you can also meet the Val with Youth Care. https://youthcare.org/
0 comments:
Post a Comment