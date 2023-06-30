Wildfires: Moran Creek Fire in Stevens County threatening homes, agriculture, and infrastructure

Friday, June 30, 2023

Stevens County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Moran Creek Fire located in Stevens County, near the town of Arden. 

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on June 29, 2023, at 6:00pm at the request of Fire Chief Joe Paccerelli, Stevens County Fire District 7.

The Moran Creek Fire started on June 29, 2023, at approximately 1:37pm. This fire is estimated at 40 acres and growing. It is burning in timber, brush and grass and is threatening homes, agriculture, and infrastructure. 

Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.


Posted by DKH at 1:23 AM
