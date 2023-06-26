Gloria's Insects: Dressed to the Nines

Monday, June 26, 2023

Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler


Dressed to the nines, right?

Wouldn't bet the farm on my i.d., but certainly it's a swallowtail, and the Oregon Swallowtail looks closest to these untrained eyes. 

They're Pacific Northwest butterflies, and the official insect of Oregon. Now I gotta see if Washington has one of those:) 

I adore everything about her, and especially her red and blue splashes at the edges of her wings.

--Gloria Z. Nagler


Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  