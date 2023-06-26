Gloria's Insects: Dressed to the Nines

Photo copyright Gloria Z. Nagler









They're Pacific Northwest butterflies, and the official insect of Oregon. Now I gotta see if Washington has one of those:)





I adore everything about her, and especially her red and blue splashes at the edges of her wings.



--Gloria Z. Nagler









Dressed to the nines, right?Wouldn't bet the farm on my i.d., but certainly it's a swallowtail, and the Oregon Swallowtail looks closest to these untrained eyes.