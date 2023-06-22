Friendship Adventures car wash fundraiser Saturday June 24, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023

 
Car wash fundraiser for Friendship Adventures on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 12pm - 4pm behind their building at 1206 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133.

Cars $6 and trucks $10 - and if you want to volunteer you are welcome. All proceeds benefit their day program.

Friendship Adventures is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people with developmental disabilities by providing social, recreational and educational activities in a safe, engaging environment while promoting inclusion, building interpersonal skills, confidence and lifelong friendships one smile at a time. 

For additional information contact faad@friendshipadventures.org


Posted by DKH at 3:42 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  