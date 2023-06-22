Friendship Adventures car wash fundraiser Saturday June 24, 2023
Thursday, June 22, 2023
1206 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133.
Cars $6 and trucks $10 - and if you want to volunteer you are welcome. All proceeds benefit their day program.
Friendship Adventures is an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of people with developmental disabilities by providing social, recreational and educational activities in a safe, engaging environment while promoting inclusion, building interpersonal skills, confidence and lifelong friendships one smile at a time.
For additional information contact faad@friendshipadventures.org
