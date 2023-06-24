Head in the Clouds Trivia Night at Senior Activity Center Friday June 30, 2023
Saturday, June 24, 2023
written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champion Leah Caglio of Head in the Clouds Trivia
You can read about our local Jeopardy! Champions in this Seattle Times article,
Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun.
There will be prizes.
Teams are 6 persons.
Purchase your tickets here, https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave. NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155
206-365-1536
- Friday, June 30, 2023
- Doors open at 6:30pm
- Games from 7pm to 9pm
Teams are 6 persons.
- You can purchase tickets individually, join a table and make new friends.
- You can purchase tickets individually, indicate whom you want to sit with at registration.
- You can purchase tickets as a team/table of 6.
Purchase your tickets here, https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave. NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155
206-365-1536
0 comments:
Post a Comment