Head in the Clouds Trivia Night at Senior Activity Center Friday June 30, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Join us at the Senior Center for TRIVIA NIGHT
written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champion Leah Caglio of Head in the Clouds Trivia

You can read about our local Jeopardy! Champions in this Seattle Times article,

Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun.

There will be prizes.
  • Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Doors open at 6:30pm
  • Games from 7pm to 9pm
21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.

Teams are 6 persons.
  • You can purchase tickets individually, join a table and make new friends.
  • You can purchase tickets individually, indicate whom you want to sit with at registration.
  • You can purchase tickets as a team/table of 6.
Tickets are $10 each individual or you can register a team of 6 for $60.

Purchase your tickets here, https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave. NE #1, Shoreline, WA 98155
206-365-1536


