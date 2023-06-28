July author events at Third Place Books

2017 author event at Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park July 2023 Schedule

Please note: all times below are Pacific Time.



Both virtual and in-person events require registration in advance. Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.



( ★ ) – denotes ticketed event

( ⁂ ) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers



Wednesday, July 5 at 7pm [NEW DATE!] ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Darin Shuler

Dog and Hat and the Lunar Eclipse Picnic: Book No. 2

Frog and Toad meet Elephant and Piggie meet Bill and Ted in this wonderfully strange and funny book about best friends on a cosmic adventure. In Shuler’s second Dog and Hat book, the titular characters search for some dreamy moon magic.



Thursday, July 6 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

David Williams

The William E. Boeing Story: A Gift of Flight

The first ever full-length biography of William E. Boeing, the father of commercial aviation, with unprecedented access to the Boeing family archives which contain thousands of never- before-seen photos, diaries and personal letters.



Wednesday, July 12 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Rachel Lynn Solomon with Rachel Runya Katz

Business or Pleasure

Staff-favorite romance author Rachel Lynn Solomon returns to Lake Forest Park! In this steamy romantic comedy, a ghostwriter and a struggling actor help each other on the page (and in the bedroom).



Monday, July 17 at 6:30pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Local Author Open Mic

Calling all local writers and poets! Come share your work and develop your craft with other local authors on the third Monday of every month. For consignment requests, see thirdplacebooks.com for details.



Tuesday, July 18 at 5:30pm PDT (Virtual)

Andrew Lipstein

The Vegan

in partnership with Book Passage

The author of the staff-favorite novel Last Resort discusses his new novel, “A meaty comedy with a bleeding heart, highly recommended for all animals who read.” (Joshua Cohen). The Vegan challenges our morality with a tale of guilt, greed, and how far we’ll go to be good.



Wednesday, July 19 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Emily Lynn Paulson with Kristi Coulter

Hey, Hun: Sales, Sisterhood, Supremacy, and the Other Lies Behind Multilevel Marketing

An eye-opening, funny, and dangerous personal story about rising to the top of the pyramid in the multilevel marketing (MLM) world, only to recognize that its culture and business practices went beyond a trendy marketing scheme and into the heart of white supremacy in America.



Tuesday, July 25 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

LFP READS: Sasha taq ʷ šəblu LaPointe

Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk





Co-sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee and Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries





Our annual community reads event returns for its 18th year! Winner of the 2023 Pacific Northwest Book Awards, Red Paint is about an artist who blends the aesthetics of punk rock with the traditional spiritual practices of the women in her lineage in this bold, contemporary journey to reclaim her heritage and unleash her power and voice while searching for a permanent home. No registration required.



Wednesday, July 26 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Chuck Tingle with Nicola Griffith

Camp Damascus

From the beloved internet icon comes a horror debut about the demons the queer community faces in America, the price of keeping secrets, and finding the courage to burn it all down. “A genuinely terrifying nightmare—but it ain’t the monsters you gotta be afraid of. Chuck Tingle is absolutely the best guide through this level of Hell.” (N.K. Jemisin)



Thursday, July 27 at 7pm ( Third Place Books Lake Forest Park )

Alex Pappademas and Joan LeMay with Megan Seling

Quantum Criminals: Ramblers, Wild Gamblers, and Other Sole Survivors from the Songs of Steely Dan

A literary and visual exploration of the songs of Steely Dan, Rolling Stone calls Quantum Criminals “one of the sharpest, funniest, and best books ever about any rock artist.” Megan Seling, arts editor at The Stranger, joins in conversation.



Friday, July 28 at 7:30pm (Town Hall Seattle)

Colson Whitehead with Robert Sindelar

Crook Manifesto: A Novel

Crook Manifesto: A Novel

The two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author continues his Harlem saga in a powerful and hugely-entertaining novel that summons 1970s New York in all its seedy glory. Crook Manifesto blends dark elements with humor to feature the gritty realities in New York City's complex history. Robert Sindelar, Managing Partner of Third Place Books, joins in conversation. Tickets required. See townhallseattle.org for details.





Third Place Books is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.







