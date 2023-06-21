UW Med: Anxiety and depression are related to what we eat

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

How and what you eat influences how you think, according to numerous studies. 

Dr. Iman Majd will discuss this connection Thursday evening, June 22, 2023 in a free online lecture. 

He directs UW Medicine’s Osher Center for Integrative Health and is an associate professor of family medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

“Gut health and brain health are intimately connected, and this is an emerging field that is just coming forward in the recent years,” Majd said. 
“Studies have shown that emotions, such as feelings of anxiety and depression, can be affected by the inflammation we have in the gut and is related to what we eat.”

Find out more and register for the free lecture series on the brain-gut connection in this article on the UW Medicine Newsroom.


