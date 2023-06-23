Filmmaking classes for 9-18 year-olds with local Producer/Director

Friday, June 23, 2023

Filmmaking classes for 9-18 year-olds with Trina Griffin, SCC film program alum and local Producer/Director with Rising Reels

This camp will introduce students to learning about how to create a short film with an introduction to professional film equipment. 

There are two sessions: for students 9-12 and 13-18 years old. 

Students will learn to create concepts and characters, script writing and the elements inside producing and directing to shoot their own short film. 

Requires a cell phone with recording abilities, a tripod, and a mounted camera mic. 

More information about Trina Griffin and Rising Reels: rising-reels.org




