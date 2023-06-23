Filmmaking classes for 9-18 year-olds with local Producer/Director
Friday, June 23, 2023
This camp will introduce students to learning about how to create a short film with an introduction to professional film equipment.
There are two sessions: for students 9-12 and 13-18 years old.
Students will learn to create concepts and characters, script writing and the elements inside producing and directing to shoot their own short film.
Requires a cell phone with recording abilities, a tripod, and a mounted camera mic.
More information about Trina Griffin and Rising Reels: rising-reels.org
Register today; Filmmaking with Rising Reels (campusce.net)
