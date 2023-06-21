Fire training in North City brings together north end fire departments

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

A Woodinville fire truck in front of the 'burning' building
Photo by Mike Remarcke
On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 crews practiced ventilating commercial buildings and cutting defensive trench cuts to protect occupancies in a strip mall, under the auspices of the North King County Training Consortium. 

Shoreline brought their truck with the 50' ladder, which was used as a bridge this time.
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Wood Partners donated the building which is going to be torn down.

The building housed Leena's Cafe, which has plans to reopen in the apartment building which will be constructed on the site.

Crossing the 'bridge' to the fire truck
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Excited at the chance of training in a commercial building, fire departments from Shoreline, Bothell, and Woodinville sent rigs and fire crews to the exercise.

A 50' ladder requires an external brace
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Smoke and smells permeated the business district from the straw burning in the building. An alarm sounded steadily from inside the building, doing its job to notify occupants of a fire.

Practice included the use of regular ladders from the trucks.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline sent their ladder truck along with other fire vehicles. Crews used regular ladders as well. 

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

At times there were 20 people on the roof.

The debriefing begins.
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Fire departments take every opportunity to train their firefighters, under all kinds of conditions.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 3:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  