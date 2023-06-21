Fire training in North City brings together north end fire departments

A Woodinville fire truck in front of the 'burning' building

Photo by Mike Remarcke On Tuesday, June 20, 2023 crews practiced ventilating commercial buildings and cutting defensive trench cuts to protect occupancies in a strip mall, under the auspices of the North King County Training Consortium.





Shoreline brought their truck with the 50' ladder, which was used as a bridge this time.

Photo by Mike Remarcke Wood Partners donated the building which is going to be torn down.





The building housed Leena's Cafe, which has plans to reopen in the apartment building which will be constructed on the site.





Crossing the 'bridge' to the fire truck

Photo by Mike Remarcke Excited at the chance of training in a commercial building, fire departments from Shoreline, Bothell, and Woodinville sent rigs and fire crews to the exercise.





A 50' ladder requires an external brace

Photo by Mike Remarcke Smoke and smells permeated the business district from the straw burning in the building. An alarm sounded steadily from inside the building, doing its job to notify occupants of a fire.





Practice included the use of regular ladders from the trucks.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shoreline sent their ladder truck along with other fire vehicles. Crews used regular ladders as well.





Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

At times there were 20 people on the roof.





The debriefing begins.

Fire departments take every opportunity to train their firefighters, under all kinds of conditions.





--Diane Hettrick







