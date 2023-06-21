Fire training in North City brings together north end fire departments
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
|A Woodinville fire truck in front of the 'burning' building
Photo by Mike Remarcke
|Shoreline brought their truck with the 50' ladder, which was used as a bridge this time.
Photo by Mike Remarcke
The building housed Leena's Cafe, which has plans to reopen in the apartment building which will be constructed on the site.
|Crossing the 'bridge' to the fire truck
Photo by Mike Remarcke
|A 50' ladder requires an external brace
Photo by Mike Remarcke
|Practice included the use of regular ladders from the trucks.
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Shoreline sent their ladder truck along with other fire vehicles. Crews used regular ladders as well.
|The debriefing begins.
Photo by Mike Remarcke
--Diane Hettrick
