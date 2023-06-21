Seattle Police seek information in homicide on north Aurora Friday

Homicide at 137th and Aurora

Photo courtesy Seattle Police

Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person along the Aurora Avenue corridor early Friday, June 16, 2023. Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person along the Aurora Avenue corridor early Friday, June 16, 2023.













Shortly after 4:00am, North Precinct officers responded to a 911 call about a person shot in front of a business in the 13700 block of Aurora Avenue in Seattle.When officers arrived, they found a deceased male with a gunshot wound. Witness information indicated the suspect left the scene in a vehicle prior to police arriving.Members of the Crime Scene Investigations Unit responded to the scene alongside Homicide detectives who will lead the investigation.Anyone with information about this incident please call the Seattle Police Department (SPD) Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.