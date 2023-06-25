SR 520 toll rates increase July 1, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023

520 floating bridge tolls to increase
Photo courtesy WSDOT

Beginning July 1, the SR 520 bridge toll rates will increase between 20 cents and $1.10 for vehicles with two axles, with similar increases for vehicles with additional axles. 

The rate of increase depends on the time of day. Drivers with a Good To Go!pass will continue to pay the lowest toll rate on all toll roads.

The peak period hours are also extending, drivers will pay the peak toll rate when crossing the bridge between 7 - 10am and 3 -7pm.


Posted by DKH at 2:42 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  