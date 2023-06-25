SR 520 toll rates increase July 1, 2023
Sunday, June 25, 2023
|520 floating bridge tolls to increase
Photo courtesy WSDOT
Beginning July 1, the SR 520 bridge toll rates will increase between 20 cents and $1.10 for vehicles with two axles, with similar increases for vehicles with additional axles.
The rate of increase depends on the time of day. Drivers with a Good To Go!pass will continue to pay the lowest toll rate on all toll roads.
The peak period hours are also extending, drivers will pay the peak toll rate when crossing the bridge between 7 - 10am and 3 -7pm.
The peak period hours are also extending, drivers will pay the peak toll rate when crossing the bridge between 7 - 10am and 3 -7pm.
0 comments:
Post a Comment