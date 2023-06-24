State receives over $132 million for infrastructure investments - with $20 million for Shoreline projects

Concept design for the 148th pedestrian bridge

Courtesy City of Shoreline

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, announced $132,611,221 in grant funding for nine major infrastructure projects across the State of Washington. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, announced $132,611,221 in grant funding for nine major infrastructure projects across the State of Washington.





The funding for these grants comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, which was originally created under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act as TIGER grants.



This is the most Washington state has ever been awarded.









As Commerce chair, Sen. Cantwell authorized the RAISE grant program for the first time ever in the



The following RAISE grant was awarded to Shoreline.



West Side Transformation: Multimodal Connections to the Shoreline South Regional Transit Hub, City of Shoreline — $20 million



“The City of Shoreline is rapidly expanding – just the neighborhood surrounding the 148th Street Station is expected to add as many as 20,000 new housing units in the coming years. These new residents need safe, accessible transportation options,” said Sen. Cantwell. “This transformative, multimodal transportation project will support resident safety while providing transit access to the community and traffic efficiency on the 145th Corridor.”

Sen. Cantwell



This project is a combination of several elements that will complete multimodal connections from the west side of I-5 to a new Sound Transit light rail station on the east side, set to open in 2024. Washington state was awarded the most grants of any state and received the most in total funding. The state received 5.89% of the total RAISE funding available this year, compared to 4.35% received last year.As Commerce chair, Sen. Cantwell authorized the RAISE grant program for the first time ever in the Surface Transportation Investment Act , which was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The BIL provided $7.5 billion to the program over five years, a 50% increase in funding.Sen. Cantwell sent a letter of support to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the City of Shoreline to receive this grant in March 2023.This project is a combination of several elements that will complete multimodal connections from the west side of I-5 to a new Sound Transit light rail station on the east side, set to open in 2024.



