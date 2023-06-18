Scammers prey on owners of lost dogs

Scammers are preying on the heartstrings of owners with lost pets.





Scammers are searching social media sites for ‘lost pet’ posts, contacting the pet owners, pretending to be with an animal shelter that’s found their pet - and requiring owners to pay over the phone to get them back.





These scammers even know how to spoof the callback number of pet shelters, so don’t be fooled!

This scam has been reported in Everett, Lake Forest Park and Edmonds.





If your pet gets lost and someone calls you claiming to be from a shelter that has your furry family member, hang up and call the animal shelter they claim to be with, directly.







PAWS in Lynnwood





Both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park use PAWS for shelter services along with Edmonds, Kenmore, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, and Woodinville.





Shoreline cat being held at PAWS in Lynnwood If you have lost or found a pet, check the PAWS webpage At this moment they report no dogs and one Shoreline cat.



If your missing pet is in our care, it will be on the website in a manner of minutes. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment to redeem your pet at

If your missing pet is in our care, it will be on the website in a manner of minutes. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment to redeem your pet at 425-787-2500 x 800





RASKC













