Scammers prey on owners of lost dogs
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Scammers are searching social media sites for ‘lost pet’ posts, contacting the pet owners, pretending to be with an animal shelter that’s found their pet - and requiring owners to pay over the phone to get them back.
These scammers even know how to spoof the callback number of pet shelters, so don’t be fooled!
This scam has been reported in Everett, Lake Forest Park and Edmonds.
If your pet gets lost and someone calls you claiming to be from a shelter that has your furry family member, hang up and call the animal shelter they claim to be with, directly.
PAWS in Lynnwood
Both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park use PAWS for shelter services along with Edmonds, Kenmore, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, and Woodinville.
|Shoreline cat being held at PAWS in Lynnwood
If your missing pet is in our care, it will be on the website in a manner of minutes. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment to redeem your pet at 425-787-2500 x 800.
RASKC
Shoreline and Lake Forest Park contract for Animal Control with Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) under an interlocal agreement.
Call them for injured or dead animals, or dangerous situations such as dog attacks.
Contact the RASKC call center at (206) 296-PETS (7387) or email pets@kingcounty.gov. Information may also be accessed on the RASKC website, including Frequently Asked Questions.
Never dispose of a dead animal. A reader explained why (see LTE here)
