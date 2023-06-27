Wildfires: Methow Fire in Chelan County near Wenatchee

Chelan County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Methow Fire located in Chelan County, near the city of Wenatchee.











Level 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on June 27, 2023, at 2:15pm at the request of Fire Chief Brian Brett, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department.The Methow Fire started on June 27, 2023, at approximately 1:25pm. This fire is estimated at 50 acres and growing. It is burning in shrub-steppe and is threatening homes and natural resources.