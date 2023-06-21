Shorecrest grad inducted into Utah State University Athletics Hall of Fame
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
|Denae Mohlman Pruden
Photo courtesy Utah State
Her high school coach, Dave Morehouse, remembered the Denae Mohlman he coached.
“Denae was a great player, an extremely hard worker, very DRIVEN to be the best on the court - a great teammate.
'She was very different off the court, she had a very gentle spirit.
"She still holds the all-time school record for kills in a varsity match with 45 in a five-set match against Cascade HS back in 1996. She was a GREAT kid.”
At USU, she was a three-time first-team all-conference player. Today, she resides in Hyrum, Utah, with her husband, David, and their five kids. She’s doing the important work of an elementary school teacher.
Denae is the daughter of Dave and Marian Mohlman of Shoreline.
--Sports Desk
