Edmonds Driftwood Players announce 65th Season

We feel incredibly grateful to be headed into our 65th Season of theatre in Edmonds and look forward to celebrating with the community!



Season subscriptions go on sale for return subscribers on July 10 and for new subscribers on July 24. Tickets for individual shows go on sale August 1.



is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches, and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest continually operating community theatres in Washington State.



In addition to mainstage productions, they produce an annual



Festival of Shorts , which consists of eight short plays centered around a different theme each year. The finalists are selected from hundreds of playwright submissions from around the world by volunteer reading groups who were given blind copies for rating. Past winners have later been developed into full-length award-winning plays!

EDP also has an education program which includes camps for students to learn the ins and outs of putting on a production as well as classes and workshops.









2023-2024 Season 65 Mainstage Productions Additionally, Take a Kid to the Theatre is our outreach program that allows us to share the joy and wonder of live theatre with families in shelters and transitional housing. We also provide scholarships for students interested in pursuing theatre arts.





Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted by Ken Ludwig (September 15-October 8, 2023)





Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again.



Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka (November 24-December 17, 2023)





Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka follows enigmatic candy manufacturer, Willy Wonka, as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats: the fifth is a likeable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory... or suffer the consequences.



Ada and the Engine by Lauren Gunderson (March 1-17, 2024)





As the British Industrial Revolution dawns, young Ada Byron Lovelace (daughter of the flamboyant and notorious Lord Byron) sees the boundless creative potential in the “analytic engines” of her friend and soulmate Charles Babbage, inventor of the first mechanical computer. Ada envisions a whole new world where art and information converge— a world she might not live to see. A music-laced story of love, friendship, and the edgiest dreams of the future. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age.



The Savannah Sipping Society by Jones, Hope, Wooten (May 3-19, 2024)









Showtimes are Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.



SEASON 65 SUBSCRIPTIONS: $106 General Adult (19-59); $96 Junior/Senior/Military. Season subscriptions are on sale for return subscribers on JULY 10, 2023, and for new subscribers on JULY 24, 2023. Available by phone at 425-774-9600, email



INDIVIDUAL TICKETS: $28 General Adult (19-59); $25 Junior/Senior/Military. Available online starting AUGUST 1, 2023, at



In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, are drawn together by Fate—and an impromptu happy hour—and decide it's high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they've lost through the years. Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it's never too late to make new old friends.








