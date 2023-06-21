Kids In Medicine Summer camp on college campus in July

Camp participants will immerse themselves in a fictitious, yet realistic, simulated crime and spend the week solving the case.





Collected evidence from the recreated scene is analyzed using eight different fields of forensic science.





There are 12 forensic science labs and activities daily and guest experts will teach alongside professional camp staff.





Each day is infused with entertaining intrigue where camp participants view video footage of suspect interactions that leak clues and potential motive.









Dates: 7/17/2023 - 7/21/2023

Times: 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Fee: $475.00

For rising 7th-9th graders (Ages 12 – 15)



Sponsored by Kids in Medicine and Science (KIMSeattle) and hosted at Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133. On the last day, teams interrogate their main suspect, and present their cases to a prosecuting attorney. A short reveal-film of what "actually" happened concludes the camp.




