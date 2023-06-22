More than $300 million awarded across the state to support clean water projects
Thursday, June 22, 2023
OLYMPIA – More than 125 clean water projects across Washington are on the list to receive $313 million in grants and loans from the Department of Ecology.
Ecology’s Water Quality Combined Funding program supports communities by helping them upgrade wastewater treatment and sewer systems, manage polluted stormwater, and complete other projects to prevent and clean up diffuse sources of pollution, also known as nonpoint pollution.
Nearly 90% of the funding Ecology’s water quality program receives is passed through to local communities to support environmental and infrastructure projects.
Washington’s clean-water funding is a mix of state and federal funds dedicated toward improving and protecting water quality.
In 2021, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and reauthorized the Capitalization Grant, which contributes funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
In Washington state, this funding included $36 million focused on assisting small, financially disadvantaged communities, and $3 million in forgivable loans to address emerging contaminants such as 6PPD – a chemical used in vehicle tires that has been linked to salmon mortality.
For more information, including access to an interactive map of funded projects and the final offer list, please visit the Water Quality Combined Funding program funding cycles webpage.
