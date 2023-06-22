More than $300 million awarded across the state to support clean water projects

The City of Pasco is receiving a $52 million loan from the state to support their process water reuse plant, which will reduce pressure on the city's wastewater treatment plant (seen here) and help protect the Columbia River. Photo courtesy Dept of Ecology

OLYMPIA – More than 125 clean water projects across Washington are on the list to receive $313 million in grants and loans from the Department of Ecology.









In 2021, President Biden signed the Washington’s clean-water funding is a mix of state and federal funds dedicated toward improving and protecting water quality.In 2021, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and reauthorized the Capitalization Grant, which contributes funding for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund.





In Washington state, this funding included $36 million focused on assisting small, financially disadvantaged communities, and $3 million in forgivable loans to address emerging contaminants such as 6PPD – a chemical used in vehicle tires that has been linked to salmon mortality.





