Golden Wheels car show

Monday, June 19, 2023

All photos by Steven H. Robinson
Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Shoreline Historical museum, 18501 Linden Ave N., Shoreline, WA 98133 members of the Golden Wheels car club displayed their historic vehicles.

From the early days of Playland to the race cars of Aurora Speedway the history of cars and transportation was on display at the Shoreline Historical Museum by the Golden Wheels car club.

The owners, who have lovingly restored these vehicles, were on hand, happy to talk about their work. Many cars were accompanied by information display signs.

They not only restore the vehicles, they race them! More information here.



