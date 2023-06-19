Golden Wheels car show
Monday, June 19, 2023
|All photos by Steven H. Robinson
From the early days of Playland to the race cars of Aurora Speedway the history of cars and transportation was on display at the Shoreline Historical Museum by the Golden Wheels car club.
The owners, who have lovingly restored these vehicles, were on hand, happy to talk about their work. Many cars were accompanied by information display signs.
They not only restore the vehicles, they race them! More information here.
