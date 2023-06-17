Update on Justice Department ’s ongoing efforts to tackle gun violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On June 14, 2023, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco convened a meeting with the Criminal Division, FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), U.S. Marshals Service, and all 93 U.S. Attorneys.





Discussed were ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and combat the gun violence that fuels it.





These efforts include implementing the landmark Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) passed by Congress and signed by the President last June;

addressing the proliferation of untraceable and unlawful “ghost guns” that threaten public safety;

surging resources to federal, state, local, and Tribal law-enforcement partners on the front lines; and

adopting other common-sense reforms that keep guns out of the wrong hands.





Main topics

Expanding Background Checks: BSCA expanded background checks to include juvenile criminal and mental health records and local law enforcement contacts for prospective purchasers under the age of 21.

Cracking down on ghost guns

Enhancing Firearm and Ballistics Tracing Efforts

Holding Gun Dealers Who Violate the Law Accountable











