Grad Walk is an inspiration to all



Shoreline Schools has a lovely tradition. On Grad day, the graduating seniors, in their caps and gowns, return to their Shoreline middle and elementary schools.





They walk through the hallways, which are lined with the younger students cheering them on.



The photos are from Shorecrest graduates, but Shorewood grads did the same thing at their schools.



The Shorecrest seniors visited Kellogg Middle School and their elementary schools to reconnect with teachers and staff who made an impact on them and to inspire the wide-eyed youngsters in the halls of Briarcrest, Brookside, Lake Forest Park, Ridgecrest, and Cascade K-8 schools.