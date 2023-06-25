Volunteer opportunities at North Helpline
Sunday, June 25, 2023
North Helpline. We urgently need to fill several roles. Consider volunteering today.
Check-in, Greeting, and Registration. Welcome your neighbors and guide through accessing our services.
- Lake City - Wednesdays: 8:30-11:15am, 11:00am - 2:00pm
- Lake City - Saturdays: 8:30-11:15am,11:00am - 2:00pm
- Bitter Lake - Saturdays: 8:30-11:15am,11:00am - 2:00pm
Home Delivery Drivers
- Thursdays: 2:00pm
- Shifts can be every other week, or every week.
- Usually takes only about an hour to 1.5 hours per shift.
Food Sorting and Warehouse
- Lake City - Tuesdays 11:30am - 2:30pm
- Bitter Lake - Thursdays 10:00am-2:00pm
Food Distribution
- Lake City - Wednesday and Saturdays 11:00am-2:00pm extra need!
- Lake City - Thursdays - 4pm – 6:45pm
To add a shift email: volunteers@northhelpline.org
Learn About Volunteering
Volunteer Application
0 comments:
Post a Comment