Volunteer opportunities at North Helpline

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Volunteers are the beating heart of North Helpline. We urgently need to fill several roles. Consider volunteering today.

Check-in, Greeting, and Registration. Welcome your neighbors and guide through accessing our services.
  • Lake City - Wednesdays: 8:30-11:15am, 11:00am - 2:00pm
  • Lake City - Saturdays: 8:30-11:15am,11:00am - 2:00pm
  • Bitter Lake - Saturdays: 8:30-11:15am,11:00am - 2:00pm

Home Delivery Drivers
  • Thursdays: 2:00pm
  • Shifts can be every other week, or every week.
  • Usually takes only about an hour to 1.5 hours per shift.

Food Sorting and Warehouse
  • Lake City - Tuesdays 11:30am - 2:30pm
  • Bitter Lake - Thursdays 10:00am-2:00pm

Food Distribution
  • Lake City - Wednesday and Saturdays 11:00am-2:00pm extra need!
  • Lake City - Thursdays - 4pm – 6:45pm

To add a shift email: volunteers@northhelpline.org

Learn About Volunteering
Volunteer Application



