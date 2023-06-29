Cantwell, Murray announce $33.5 Million for Clean Energy Bus Grants to King county Metro Transit
Thursday, June 29, 2023
|King County has been transitioning the Metro fleet to all-electric, a few buses at a time as they receive funding. 2022 Photo of Rod Dembowski with electric buses.
Photo courtesy King County.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Patty Murray (D-WA) Chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, announced $59,027,499 in clean-energy-related grants for transit authorities in King, Skagit, Island, Grays Harbor, Grant, and Whatcom Counties.
The funding comes from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities and Low and No-Emission (Low-No) Vehicle programs. The Cantwell-Murray supported Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) provides over $7.5 billion for these competitive grant programs through Fiscal Year 2026.
“These smart investments in bus facilities and low or no emissions buses across the State of Washington will provide cleaner and more reliable transportation services,” said Sen. Cantwell. “It’s important that we invest in clean transit services to help reduce traffic, keep residents moving to where they need to go, and make progress towards our climate goals.“
Senator Murray said:
“Investing in clean buses and other low- and no-emissions transportation options means cleaner air for families, communities, and our planet—not to mention cost savings for local transit agencies.”“The federal dollars I fought to secure for these grant programs in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already helping our nation take big steps forward in shifting towards a clean energy economy, which benefits everyone. This is going to make a real difference in lowering costs and creating jobs.”
King County Metro Transit – $33.5 million
King County Metro Transit received $33,552,634 in Low-No Vehicle grants. The funding will be used to buy battery-electric buses to replace 30 old hybrid-diesel buses, purchase charging equipment, and train workers to maintain the new electric fleet.
The new battery-electric fleet will serve 27 bus routes that run in low-income areas and will expand the King County Metro apprenticeship program and promote transit careers for residents in underserved communities.
“As the nation’s seventh largest bus transit agency, King County Metro plays a critical role in providing clean, safe, and reliable transportation to a growing, diversifying population,” said Sen. Cantwell.
“This grant will help accelerate King County Metro’s 2035 goal of operating a 100% zero-emission fleet by replacing 30 old hybrid-diesel buses with 30 new battery electric buses."
