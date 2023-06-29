Cantwell, Murray announce $33.5 Million for Clean Energy Bus Grants to King county Metro Transit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and Patty Murray (D-WA) Chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, announced $59,027,499 in clean-energy-related grants for transit authorities in King, Skagit, Island, Grays Harbor, Grant, and Whatcom Counties.

“Investing in clean buses and other low- and no-emissions transportation options means cleaner air for families, communities, and our planet—not to mention cost savings for local transit agencies.”





“The federal dollars I fought to secure for these grant programs in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already helping our nation take big steps forward in shifting towards a clean energy economy, which benefits everyone. This is going to make a real difference in lowering costs and creating jobs.”