Online help to learn Google Docs and Drive - Wednesdays in July
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Next session: Wednesday, July 12, 2-3pm
Use Google’s videos and work at your own pace, then attend class with questions. Join any week! Presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help.
This program will not be recorded. Notes will be emailed to registrants after the session.
Please register by 1pm on the day of the program. You will be emailed a link no later than one hour before the program start time. If you do not see an email, check your Junk or Spam folder.
