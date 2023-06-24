After multi-agency investigation, detectives arrest three suspects believed to be part of an organized crime group responsible for over 200 burglaries

Photo by Joe Shields on unsplash.com SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – At approximately 3:15pm Friday, June 23, 2023, detectives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security arrested three robbery and burglary suspects in the 1200 block of NE 135th St in Seattle. SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – At approximately 3:15pm Friday, June 23, 2023, detectives from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Lynnwood Police Department, King County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security arrested three robbery and burglary suspects in the 1200 block of NE 135th St in Seattle.





The suspects, a 24-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were all taken into custody as they were leaving their residence in Seattle. The three suspects are believed to be part of an organized crime group responsible for over 200 burglaries since 2021, resulting in losses exceeding $4 million in cash and jewelry.



In November 2021, Sheriff’s Office Robbery and Burglary Unit (RBU) detectives discovered a string of approximately 20 very similar burglaries occurring at homes of Asian American families in Snohomish County. Detectives began investigating and identified a primary suspect. The suspect then left the area in early 2022 and the targeted burglaries stopped. He returned to the area later in 2022 and burglaries drastically increased again.



In 2022, detectives from multiple agencies in Whatcom, Snohomish and King counties began collaborating and sharing information throughout their investigations. It was discovered this same group was targeting homes from Bellingham all the way south of Seattle.



Through an extensive investigation, including search warrants, video evidence, physical evidence, undercover operations and cellular data analysis, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office RBU unit, Lynnwood PD, Bellevue PD, King County Sheriff’s Office, Bellingham PD and Homeland Security Investigations developed probable cause for multiple counts of first-degree Residential Burglary and second-degree Robbery.



Three suspects were arrested Thursday and booked into the King County Jail. They are expected to be transferred to the Snohomish County Jail this weekend.



The suspects are believed to be part of an organized crime group from South America operating throughout the United States.



This remains an active investigation and additional charges will be referred on the suspects. Detectives also anticipate making additional arrests connected to these crimes.





