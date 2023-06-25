Always an opportunity to volunteer in Shoreline Parks

Photo courtesy Green Shoreline Partnerships

You are invited to join the City of Shoreline's Forest Stewards to perform ecological restoration in Shoreline's forested parks!









No experience necessary - just bring your enthusiasm for community-engaged restoration at any of the parks listed below.





We welcome individuals, families, and groups who would like to do good removing noxious weeds and installing native plants – rain or shine!





If you have your own tools bring them, but be sure to mark them with your name. Bring water and a snack.





We work in the following city parks: