Tracy Clinch retires from Shoreline Fire after a 23 year career

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Paramedic Tracy Clinch
Photo by Fire Dog Photos

Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Firefighter/Paramedic Tracy Clinch worked her last shift of an over 23-year career with the Shoreline Fire Department. 

In 1998, Tracy began her career as a firefighter with the City of Mountlake Terrace. 

She was hired as a lateral firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department in April 2000. 

Five years later, Tracy was selected to attend the University of Washington’s Paramedic Training Program where she graduated from Class #32 in August 2006 to serve as a Paramedic Firefighter with Shoreline’s Medic One Program. 

During her career, Tracy has served as an EMS instructor, peer fitness trainer, and in 2020 was the recipient of the Chief’s Company Award for EMS.

Thank you for your service to our community and department. We wish you the best of luck with your retirement, Paramedic Clinch.


