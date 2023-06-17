Lake Forest Park candidates tour LFP well field

The well field's large water tank

Water District Commission members Dave Hammond, Eli Zehner, and Bill Donahue provided additional information about the history of the water system.



“We have a heck of a good water district, and they have really educated people that care about the environment,” said Paula Goode, candidate for Council Position 6.



Lorri Bodi, who is running unopposed for Position 2 said, "The District team does an impressive job conserving our water resources, our trees, our wetlands, and our wildlife. And the water they supply to our community is untreated, pure, and award-winning.”



LFP Mayoral candidate Tom French (who had recently toured the well field with fellow councilmember Tracy Furutani), looks forward to a continued close-working relationship with the water board and district management.



Candidates for Lake Forest Park City Council and Mayor toured the LFP Water District well field on Wednesday. The site is the source of drinking water for about 2,400 residents in Lake Forest Park and available for firefighting purposes.Alan Kerley, the water district’s general manager, led the group around the recently completed pump house equipped with a reinforced roof which can withstand falling trees.He described the function and provenance of the wells and tanks, emphasizing the district’s focus on preserving landmark trees, removing invasive plants, and restoring native ones. He then took everyone on a stroll along the upper pedestrian trail that skirts the well field.