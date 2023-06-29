Shoreline City Council supports King County’s Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy

On June 26, 2023, the Shoreline City Council unanimously adopted Resolution No. 513 supporting King County Proposition 1 and encouraged Shoreline voters to approve it. King County Proposition 1 is the Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy. It will appear on the August 1, 2023, primary election ballot.





Additionally, the new levy would establish funding for regional impact initiatives that provide or support responses to issues that affect all three of the levy’s specified populations and which regional health and human services can help address.



The proposed levy would have an initial levy rate of $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2024. This would be the same initial levy rate for the existing levy, which was $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2018.









Visit the King County Assessor’s





If approved by the voters, the 2024-2029 levy is projected to generate a total of approximately $581.5 million in revenues during the six-year levy period based on the revenue forecast from August 2022, compared to an estimated $365.7 million generated for the existing 2018-2023 levy.Visit the King County Assessor’s Taxpayer Transparency Tool to see the impact of proposed taxes on your property.