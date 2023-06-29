Shoreline City Council supports King County’s Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy
Thursday, June 29, 2023
The King County Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy has been approved by King County voters three times: in 2005, 2011, and most recently in 2017. Each of these levies has been for a six-year period. The current 2017 Levy expires at the end of this year.
The proposed replacement levy would continue to provide funding for regional health and human services throughout the county for veterans and servicemembers and their families; seniors and their caregivers; and resilient communities.
Additionally, the new levy would establish funding for regional impact initiatives that provide or support responses to issues that affect all three of the levy’s specified populations and which regional health and human services can help address.
The proposed levy would have an initial levy rate of $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2024. This would be the same initial levy rate for the existing levy, which was $0.10 per $1,000 of assessed value in 2018.
If approved by the voters, the 2024-2029 levy is projected to generate a total of approximately $581.5 million in revenues during the six-year levy period based on the revenue forecast from August 2022, compared to an estimated $365.7 million generated for the existing 2018-2023 levy.
Visit the King County Assessor’s Taxpayer Transparency Tool to see the impact of proposed taxes on your property.
