Wildfires: Matson Fire in Asotin county - 1,000 acres and growing

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Asotin County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Matson Fire located in Asotin County, near the town of Anatone.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on June 24, 2023 at 2:15pm at the request of Fire Chief Chad Sanford, Blue Mountain Fire District 1.
 
The Matson Fire started on June 24, 2023, at approximately 10:25am. This fire is estimated at 1,000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and crops and is threatening approximately 20 homes, water supply, and livestock. No evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.


Posted by DKH at 11:30 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  