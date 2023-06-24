Wildfires: Matson Fire in Asotin county - 1,000 acres and growing

Asotin County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Matson Fire located in Asotin County, near the town of Anatone.





Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on June 24, 2023 at 2:15pm at the request of Fire Chief Chad Sanford, Blue Mountain Fire District 1.

The Matson Fire started on June 24, 2023, at approximately 10:25am. This fire is estimated at 1,000 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and crops and is threatening approximately 20 homes, water supply, and livestock. No evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.







