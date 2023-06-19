Wildfires: Oasis Fire in Walla Walla county - 1500 acres and growing



Walla Walla County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Oasis Fire located in Walla Walla County, near the town of Touchet.





Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on June 19, 2023, at 5:00pm at the request of Fire Chief Rusty Waite, Walla Walla County Fire District 6.



The Oasis Fire started on June 19, 2023, at approximately 3:22pm. This fire is estimated at 1,500 acres and growing. It is burning in grass and sage and is threatening agriculture, homes, and infrastructure.





No evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation





