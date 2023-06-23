The Sammamish River is not doing well

Friday, June 23, 2023

The Sammamish River is sick
Photo courtesy City of Kenmore

King County has embarked on an effort to create a new plan for the Sammamish River, all the way from Lake Sammamish in Redmond through Bothell and Kenmore to Lake Washington. We need your help.

Ecologically, the Sammamish River is not doing well. 

The good news is that the Sammamish River is not lost, and we can all work together to save it and bring it back to good ecological health. 

You can make a difference in this effort. Participate in King County’s online Open House and Survey. The deadline for participating is July 10, 2023.


