Shoreline Fire to do a training burn at Leena's Restaurant building Tuesday
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
|Leena's Cafe building will be the site of live fire training on Tuesday
photo by Mike Remarcke
Tuesday around noon, Shoreline Fire will train with live fire in North City.
The new owner of the building that was Leena’s cafe made the contribution of the use of their building.
This will be clean burning of pallets and straw.
Thanks for the donations we receive to train in “real” as possible settings. This prepares us to handle your emergencies!Interested in donating? Learning more? Call 206-533-6500.
