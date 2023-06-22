Jobs: WSDOT Local Agency Compliance Engineer (TE3)

Thursday, June 22, 2023

WSDOT
Local Agency Compliance Engineer (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,244 – $98,532 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Local Agency Compliance Engineer (TE3) to administer and deliver federal and state grant programs to local agencies in the Northwest Region. 

WSDOT’s mission is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people, and businesses. This position directly supports this mission by providing education, direction, and guidance to Local Agencies, helping them navigate the project delivery and contract administration processes while meeting Federal and State Requirements, and ultimately delivering transportation projects that improve communities they serve.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 1:18 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  