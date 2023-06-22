Jobs: WSDOT Local Agency Compliance Engineer (TE3)
Thursday, June 22, 2023
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$73,244 – $98,532 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Local Agency Compliance Engineer (TE3) to administer and deliver federal and state grant programs to local agencies in the Northwest Region.
WSDOT’s mission is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people, and businesses. This position directly supports this mission by providing education, direction, and guidance to Local Agencies, helping them navigate the project delivery and contract administration processes while meeting Federal and State Requirements, and ultimately delivering transportation projects that improve communities they serve.
Job description and application
