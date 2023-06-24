King County Bar Association names LFP resident as Outstanding Lawyer for 2022

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Russ Aoki of Lake Forest Park named Outstanding Lawyer
of 2022 by the King County Bar Association
Photo by Marcine Anderson
King County Bar Association held its 2023 Annual Awards Reception on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Washington Athletic Club in Seattle.

The Annual Awards are presented by KCBA to recognize members and volunteers for their distinguished and meritorious service to the legal profession, the judiciary, and the public in a profession-related activity.

Named Outstanding Lawyer for 2022 was Lake Forest Park resident Russell M. Aoki.

Russ’s practice emphasizes criminal defense, personal injury claims, and business litigation. 

During his 34-year career Russ has served as judge pro tem, mediator, arbitrator, special master, special disciplinary counsel for WSBA and serves as a national coordinating discovery attorney for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, Defender Services Office. 

In addition, he has held numerous leadership positions in multiple associations and was the Washington State Supreme Court appointee to the Office of Public Defense Advisory Committee for 12 years.
 


