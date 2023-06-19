2023 WSU Master Gardener Advanced Education Conference in Tacoma September 27-30, 2023

Tacoma, WA – Master Gardener Foundation of Washington State in partnership with the WSU Master Gardener State Program will present the 2023 WSU Master Gardener Advanced Education Conference, taking place at Marriott Tacoma Downtown on September 27-30, 2023.





The Master Gardener Program is WSU Extension’s flagship volunteer program; a grassroots, sociologic movement that started at Washington State University in 1973 and was emulated across the United States and into Canada and South Korea.





The conference will be the culminating event of a year-long anniversary celebration. The 2023 Advanced Education Conference offers top-notch classes and instructors, and significant WSU-approved continuing education hours to statewide Extension Master Gardeners who serve our communities here in Washington State.





The WSU Master Gardener Advanced Education Conference is open to the public.



Early registration closes on June 30, 2023.







Keynote speaker Michael Blackstock In addition to keynote speaker, Michael Blackstock (Gitxsan name: Ama Goodim Gyet), writer visual artist, forester and founder of the Blue EcologyÔ theory, there will be 35 speakers on diverse topics such as biodiversity, pollinators, climate change, soil health and nearby nature. In addition to keynote speaker, Michael Blackstock (Gitxsan name: Ama Goodim Gyet), writer visual artist, forester and founder of the Blue EcologyÔ theory, there will be 35 speakers on diverse topics such as biodiversity, pollinators, climate change, soil health and nearby nature.





The Master Gardener Foundation of Washington State is instrumental in providing funding to advance the Master Gardener Program and education through horticultural-based research generated through Washington State University and affiliated university systems.





WSU Extension Master Gardeners empower and sustain diverse communities with relevant and unbiased, research-based horticulture and environmental stewardship education.











The Master Gardener Foundation of Washington State and the WSU Master Gardener State Program are proud to announce the 50th Anniversary of the Master Gardener Program.